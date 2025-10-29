Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump ‘sad’ he cannot run for third term as US President

Mike Johnson pours cold water on Trump running for unconstitutional third term
  • Donald Trump lamented that the US Constitution prevents him from seeking a third term, despite claiming to have his highest-ever poll numbers.
  • He acknowledged the 22nd Amendment bars presidents from being elected more than twice, calling it “sad”, but ambiguously stated, “We'll see what happens” regarding a potential third term.
  • House Speaker Mike Johnson dismissed the idea, citing constitutional “constrictions” and stating he does not “see the path” for Trump to run for a third term.
  • Trump made unsubstantiated claims about ending wars and improving the economy, despite official figures showing inflation above target and recent polls placing his approval rating around 39-40 per cent.
  • Despite constitutional limitations, Trump ally Steve Bannon suggested Trump would “get a third term” and “be president in ‘28”, promising to reveal a plan later.
