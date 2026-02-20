Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump’s tariffs struck down by Supreme Court upending his economic agenda

The tariffs decision doesn't stop Trump from imposing duties under other laws
The tariffs decision doesn't stop Trump from imposing duties under other laws (Getty Images)
  • The Supreme Court has invalidated Donald Trump's extensive global tariffs, delivering a notable blow to his economic agenda.
  • The ruling specifically addresses tariffs imposed by Trump under an emergency powers law, which he utilized to levy “reciprocal” duties on numerous nations.
  • This marks the first significant challenge to Trump's broad policy agenda to be decided by the nation's highest court, which he helped shape.
  • Opponents, including various states and businesses, contended that the 1977 emergency powers law does not grant authority for tariffs, a position the court affirmed.
  • Despite the ruling, Trump's administration retains the ability to impose import duties under alternative legal frameworks, albeit with more limitations.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in