Trump refuses to discuss Taiwan on first 60 Minutes slot since lawsuit
- Donald Trump was interviewed by Norah O’Donnell on CBS News’ 60 Minutes programme.
- O’Donnell questioned Trump about whether the US would defend Taiwan if China initiated a military action.
- Trump declined to directly answer the question, stating he would not reveal his "secrets" regarding such a scenario.
- The interview took place at Mar-a-Lago and followed Trump's meeting with Xi Jinping in South Korea, where he claimed Taiwan was not discussed.
- This marked Trump's first appearance on 60 Minutes since settling a $16 million lawsuit with Paramount Global.