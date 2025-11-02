Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump refuses to discuss Taiwan on first 60 Minutes slot since lawsuit

Trump won't answer whether US would defend Taiwan against China
  • Donald Trump was interviewed by Norah O’Donnell on CBS News60 Minutes programme.
  • O’Donnell questioned Trump about whether the US would defend Taiwan if China initiated a military action.
  • Trump declined to directly answer the question, stating he would not reveal his "secrets" regarding such a scenario.
  • The interview took place at Mar-a-Lago and followed Trump's meeting with Xi Jinping in South Korea, where he claimed Taiwan was not discussed.
  • This marked Trump's first appearance on 60 Minutes since settling a $16 million lawsuit with Paramount Global.
