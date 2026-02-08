Trump reveals Super Bowl plans after criticising Bad Bunny
- Donald Trump will not be attending the 2026 Super Bowl, stating the stadium's location is "too far away."
- Instead, Trump plans to host a Super Bowl watch party at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida.
- He previously criticised the choice of Bad Bunny as the halftime performer, claiming he had never heard of the artist and calling the selection "absolutely ridiculous."
- Following criticism from Trump and his supporters, Turning Point USA announced it would host a rival "All-American Halftime Show."
- This alternative show, featuring country singers such as Kid Rock, is scheduled to air across conservative networks and social media channels concurrently with the official halftime performance.
