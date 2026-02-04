Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump bringing controversial statue to White House in latest revamp

Donald Trump rambles about his honesty and innocence but the internet's not buying it
  • President Donald Trump is planning to have a once-destroyed statue of Christopher Columbus installed on the White House grounds, according to a new report.
  • The statue was toppled by protestors in Baltimore and thrown into the city's harbor during racial justice demonstrations in 2020. Originally unveiled by Ronald Reagan, the statue was restored by Maryland sculptors in collaboration with Italian-American politicians and businessmen.
  • Trump has consistently praised Columbus, viewing him as an “original American hero” and vowing to “bring Columbus Day back from the ashes” against perceived woke efforts.
  • “In this White House, Christopher Columbus is a hero. And he will continue to be honored as such by President Trump,” Trump spokesman Davis Ingle told The Washington Post when approached about the statue.
  • This installation is part of a series of sweeping changes Trump has made to the White House, including renovating the Rose Garden and building a large ballroom, with further plans for Washington D.C. and a personal statue in Miami.
