Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump’s three-word reply when asked how far he’ll go to acquire Greenland

US president says ‘you’ll find out’ how far he is willing to go to obtain Greenland
  • President Donald Trump made a rare appearance at a White House press briefing on Tuesday to mark a year since he returned to office.
  • He arrived at the press briefing room with a book listing his accomplishments in his first year back in the White House, a year that has been defined by record-breaking executive orders, mass deportations, and changes to the White House.
  • Trump signed more than 200 executive orders covering dozens of issues and his administration deported more than 500,000 people from the U.S.
  • He also used his first year to reshape the White House, undertaking remodeling, demolishing part of the East Wing, and adding gold decor to the Oval Office.
  • When asked “how far” he’s willing to go to acquire Greenland, President Donald Trump replied, “You’ll find out.”
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in