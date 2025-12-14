Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump honors deadly attack victims and rants about venomous snakes in speech

Trump goes on unscripted rant about venomous snakes
  • Donald Trump opened a White House Christmas reception by offering condolences for recent violent incidents.
  • He addressed shootings at Brown University, which left two dead and nine injured, and an antisemitic attack at Bondi Beach, Sydney, resulting in 15 deaths and 29 injuries.
  • The president also acknowledged an attack in Syria where two U.S. service members and one American civilian were killed, vowing retaliation.
  • Following these remarks, he delivered a lengthy, unscripted speech, including a 10-minute anecdote about a White House physician being bitten by a viper in Peru.
  • During his speech, he repeated unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged” and suggested he could win California if the vote were legitimate.
