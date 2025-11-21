Democrat Senator assigned ‘24/7 Capitol Police security’ after Trump ‘death’ remarks
- Democrat Senator Elissa Slotkin says she has been assigned 24/7 security by Capitol police.
- It follows comments by Donald Trump, who wrote in a Truth Social post on Thursday (20 November): “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”
- Trump's remarks were made after Sen. Slotkin and five other Democratic lawmakers released a video urging members of the military to “refuse illegal orders.”
- The junior senator for Michigan told NBC’s MS NOW, “For all of us, it has fundamentally changed our security situation".
- White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denied that Donald Trump wants to execute members of Congress.