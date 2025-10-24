Kennedy’s grandson blasts Trump over White House changes
- Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy, has criticized President Donald Trump for his decision to alter the White House.
- Schlossberg accused Trump of seeing America in “black and white” and pouring concrete where his grandmother had planted flowers.
- Trump's modifications include bulldozing the historic Rose Garden and demolishing the East Wing to construct a $300 million golden ballroom.
- Schlossberg urged Americans to use their votes to “stop” Trump in the midterms, calling for leaders with courage and conviction.
- Early polling for the 2026 midterms suggests the Democratic Party holds a slight lead over Republicans.