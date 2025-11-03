Donald Trump says Andrew being stripped of titles is ‘tragic situation’
- Donald Trump described the stripping of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's titles as a "tragic situation", expressing sympathy for the royal family.
- The US president made these remarks to reporters on board Air Force One on Sunday, 2 November.
- King Charles officially removed Andrew's Prince and Duke of York titles.
- This decision was made amid pressure concerning Andrew's ties with Jeffrey Epstein.
- Buckingham Palace confirmed the censures were deemed necessary, despite Andrew's continued denial of the allegations against him.