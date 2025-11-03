Donald Trump said that stripping Andrew Mountbatten Windsor of his titles is a “tragic situation”, adding that he feels “badly” for the royal family.

Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One on Sunday (2 November), the US president was asked about King Charles’s dramatic decision to officially remove his brother’s Prince and Duke of York titles, amid pressure over Andrew’s ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

A Buckingham Palace statement added: "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”