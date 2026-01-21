Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pope Leo invited to join Donald Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’

Trump says Putin invited to ‘Board of Peace’, threatens 200% tariffs on French wine over Macron stance
  • Pope Leo is currently evaluating an invitation to join Donald Trump's ‘Board of Peace’, as confirmed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's top diplomatic official.
  • The Pontiff, who is the first U.S. pope and has previously voiced criticism of some of Trump's policies, is taking time to consider the offer.
  • Initially conceived to address the conflict in Gaza, the board's remit has been expanded by Trump to encompass resolving global conflicts, potentially rivalling the UN Security Council.
  • While some nations like Israel and Egypt have accepted, others have expressed caution, with diplomats warning the board's activities could undermine the United Nations.
  • A draft version of the board's charter indicates that substantial power would be concentrated in Trump's hands, and a $1 billion contribution would secure permanent membership.
