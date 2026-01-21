Pope Leo invited to join Donald Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’
- Pope Leo is currently evaluating an invitation to join Donald Trump's ‘Board of Peace’, as confirmed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's top diplomatic official.
- The Pontiff, who is the first U.S. pope and has previously voiced criticism of some of Trump's policies, is taking time to consider the offer.
- Initially conceived to address the conflict in Gaza, the board's remit has been expanded by Trump to encompass resolving global conflicts, potentially rivalling the UN Security Council.
- While some nations like Israel and Egypt have accepted, others have expressed caution, with diplomats warning the board's activities could undermine the United Nations.
- A draft version of the board's charter indicates that substantial power would be concentrated in Trump's hands, and a $1 billion contribution would secure permanent membership.