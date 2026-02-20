Trump given new nickname after appearing to doze off at Board of Peace meeting
- California Governor Gavin Newsom's press office labelled President Donald Trump "Dozy Don" after he appeared to close his eyes during an event.
- The incident occurred at the first meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, D.C., where Trump announced pledges for a Gaza reconstruction fund.
- Social media users, including former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger and The Lincoln Project, also commented on Trump's appearance, suggesting he was tired or asleep.
- White House spokesperson Anna Kelly defended Trump, stating he is the "sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history" and criticised The Independent.
- Newsom, a potential 2028 Democratic presidential nominee, has previously used social media to criticise Trump, often mimicking his all-caps posting style.
