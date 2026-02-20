Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump given new nickname after appearing to doze off at Board of Peace meeting

Gavin Newsom tells Davos: 'I live rent free in Trump's head'
  • California Governor Gavin Newsom's press office labelled President Donald Trump "Dozy Don" after he appeared to close his eyes during an event.
  • The incident occurred at the first meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, D.C., where Trump announced pledges for a Gaza reconstruction fund.
  • Social media users, including former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger and The Lincoln Project, also commented on Trump's appearance, suggesting he was tired or asleep.
  • White House spokesperson Anna Kelly defended Trump, stating he is the "sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history" and criticised The Independent.
  • Newsom, a potential 2028 Democratic presidential nominee, has previously used social media to criticise Trump, often mimicking his all-caps posting style.
