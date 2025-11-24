Why Donald Trump’s family wealth has dropped by over $1 billion in just weeks
- The family fortune of Donald Trump has reportedly decreased by approximately $1 billion, now standing at around $6.7 billion - down from $7.7 billion in September.
- This significant drop is primarily attributed to steep declines across the family's various cryptocurrency holdings and ventures.
- Key assets affected include Trump Media & Technology Group Corp, the parent company of Truth Social, World Liberty Financial, Eric Trump's Bitcoin mining investments and a Trump-branded memecoin.
- Trump Media & Technology Group Corp, which invested heavily in Bitcoin, has incurred substantial losses, while World Liberty Financial's token and Eric Trump's stake in American Bitcoin Corp have also seen their values contract.
- Despite the market downturn, Eric Trump expressed optimism, viewing the declines as a "great buying opportunity," while Donald Trump has adopted a notably crypto-friendly stance since returning to office.