Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump’s false Afghanistan claims spark outrage from British veterans and their families

Donald Trump falsely claims NATO allies avoided Afghanistan frontline
  • Donald Trump's claim that Nato troops avoided the front line in Afghanistan has sparked widespread outrage among veterans and their families.
  • Ben Parkinson, a severely injured British paratrooper, and his mother, Diane Dernie, expressed their profound shock and disbelief at Trump's comments.
  • Ms Dernie, whose son suffered horrific injuries in Afghanistan in 2006, labelled Trump's remarks as "the ultimate insult" and "beyond belief".
  • She urged Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to "stand up for his own armed forces" and publicly condemn Trump's statements.
  • Trump made his controversial assertions during a Fox News interview, where he also reiterated his suggestion that NATO would not support the US if required.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in