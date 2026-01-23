Trump’s false Afghanistan claims spark outrage from British veterans and their families
- Donald Trump's claim that Nato troops avoided the front line in Afghanistan has sparked widespread outrage among veterans and their families.
- Ben Parkinson, a severely injured British paratrooper, and his mother, Diane Dernie, expressed their profound shock and disbelief at Trump's comments.
- Ms Dernie, whose son suffered horrific injuries in Afghanistan in 2006, labelled Trump's remarks as "the ultimate insult" and "beyond belief".
- She urged Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to "stand up for his own armed forces" and publicly condemn Trump's statements.
- Trump made his controversial assertions during a Fox News interview, where he also reiterated his suggestion that NATO would not support the US if required.