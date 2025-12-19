Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump fumbles whilst announcing ‘Warrior Dividend’ payment for troops

Trump garbles number of military who will get 'warrior dividend'
  • US President Donald Trump announced a "Warrior Dividend" payment for members of the United States military.
  • Each service member is set to receive $1,776, commemorating the nation's founding in 1776.
  • The policy, valued at approximately $2.5bn, was reportedly finalised just 30 minutes before his televised address.
  • During the announcement, Mr Trump mispronounced the number of troops eligible for the payment, initially stating "one thousand, four hundred and fifty thousand" instead of 1,450,000.
  • He subsequently corrected himself regarding the figure for the 1.45 million military personnel.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in