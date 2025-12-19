Trump fumbles whilst announcing ‘Warrior Dividend’ payment for troops
- US President Donald Trump announced a "Warrior Dividend" payment for members of the United States military.
- Each service member is set to receive $1,776, commemorating the nation's founding in 1776.
- The policy, valued at approximately $2.5bn, was reportedly finalised just 30 minutes before his televised address.
- During the announcement, Mr Trump mispronounced the number of troops eligible for the payment, initially stating "one thousand, four hundred and fifty thousand" instead of 1,450,000.
- He subsequently corrected himself regarding the figure for the 1.45 million military personnel.