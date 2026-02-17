Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump clams up at Melania Valentine’s Day question: ‘Did I what?’

Trump and the first lady were traveling back to Washington, D.C. Monday evening from Mar-a-Lago after spending the weekend at the Florida resort
Trump and the first lady were traveling back to Washington, D.C. Monday evening from Mar-a-Lago after spending the weekend at the Florida resort (Getty Images)
  • President Donald Trump appeared to get flustered over a question about his Valentine's Day gift for Melania Trump.
  • He was on Air Force One Monday when a reporter asked if he had bought the first lady a gift or flowers. “Did I what?” he replied.
  • “Did you do anything for Valentine’s with her? Did you give her flowers?” the same reporter asked again. Trump pulled an awkward expression and said, “Better not tell you that. Goodbye, everybody,” while laughing. “That’s the toughest question.”
  • The president then changed the subject, praising Melania's documentary and her “consequential work” with children affected by the Russia-Ukraine war.
  • Melania Trump was seen with him at a Valentine's Day dinner at Mar-a-Lago, where Trump was filmed dancing solo to a live band.
