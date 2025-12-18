Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump Media to merge with TAE Technologies. Here’s what it means

  • Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) announced a $6 billion merger with nuclear fusion power company TAE Technologies.
  • The deal, expected to close in mid-2026, aims to combine TMTG's capital with TAE's fusion technology to create one of the world's first publicly traded fusion companies.
  • Following the announcement, shares in Trump Media jumped 35%, after having dropped nearly 70% since going public in March 2024.
  • Donald Trump, who owns approximately 58% of Trump Media, has not yet publicly commented on the agreement.
  • The combined entity will be co-led by Devin Nunes and Dr. Michl Binderbauer, aiming to secure energy dominance and provide clean, affordable power.
