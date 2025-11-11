Moment Trump insists ‘nobody knows what magnets are’ after Oval Office speech
- Donald Trump made unusual remarks about magnets during an Oval Office press conference on November 10.
- The president claimed that “nobody knows what magnets are” while discussing China's rare earth export rules.
- He highlighted China's monopoly on magnets, stating their importance for global car manufacturing.
- Trump then praised a recent agreement with China, which he described as a “great deal'.”
- The agreement, which is not yet official, involved the US reducing tariffs on some Chinese goods, while Beijing suspended export controls on rare earths.