At least 24 security officers killed during Trump’s Maduro operation
- A US military operation aimed at capturing Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro led to the deaths of at least 24 Venezuelan security personnel.
- Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured on January 3, in Caracas and subsequently indicted on "narco-terrorism" charges in New York, with Maduro pleading not guilty and claiming he was "kidnapped."
- President Donald Trump praised the Delta Force operation as "brilliant" but acknowledged that "many, many" Cubans were also killed, describing Maduro as "a violent guy."
- Trump issued a warning that the U.S. might launch a second attack on Venezuela if the newly sworn-in President Delcy Rodríguez does not cooperate with American officials.
- Trump indicated that the U.S. would remain involved in Venezuela for "a period of time" to "fix the country first," ruling out immediate snap elections, and clarified that the US is not at war with Venezuela.