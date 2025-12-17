Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What to know about Trump’s kid investment accounts as site is unveiled

The initiative aims to deposit $1,000 into investment accounts for all children born between 2025 and 2028
  • Billionaire investor Ray Dalio is committing funds to the new "Invest America" accounts for children in Connecticut, as confirmed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
  • The initiative, established under President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, aims to deposit $1,000 into investment accounts for all children born between 2025 and 2028.
  • Major firms, including BlackRock, Charter Communications, and Uber, are supporting the scheme, with BlackRock pledging to match employee contributions.
  • Entrepreneur Michael Dell and his wife, Susan, have committed a significant $6.25 billion to the individual accounts of 25 million American children.
  • The "Invest America" accounts are scheduled to open on July 4 2026, allowing recipients to access funds at age 18 for education, job training, or purchasing a first home.
