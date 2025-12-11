Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump growing ‘extremely frustrated’ with Ukraine-Russia peace talks

Trump says ‘strong words’ exchanged in call with European leaders
  • President Donald Trump will only send a representative to European talks on Ukraine this weekend if there is a real chance of signing a peace agreement.
  • Press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the president is "extremely frustrated" with both sides of the war and tired of meetings that yield no progress.
  • Leavitt highlighted Trump's desire for action to end the conflict, rather than continued discussions for their own sake.
  • Kyiv is reportedly under pressure from the White House to secure a quick peace but is resisting a US-backed plan seen by many as favourable to Moscow.
  • Trump recently spoke with the leaders of France, Germany, and Britain regarding the prospects for the upcoming talks, following extensive administration meetings with Russian, Ukrainian, and European officials.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in