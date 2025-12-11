Trump growing ‘extremely frustrated’ with Ukraine-Russia peace talks
- President Donald Trump will only send a representative to European talks on Ukraine this weekend if there is a real chance of signing a peace agreement.
- Press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the president is "extremely frustrated" with both sides of the war and tired of meetings that yield no progress.
- Leavitt highlighted Trump's desire for action to end the conflict, rather than continued discussions for their own sake.
- Kyiv is reportedly under pressure from the White House to secure a quick peace but is resisting a US-backed plan seen by many as favourable to Moscow.
- Trump recently spoke with the leaders of France, Germany, and Britain regarding the prospects for the upcoming talks, following extensive administration meetings with Russian, Ukrainian, and European officials.