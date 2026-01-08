Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Resurfaced video shows Trump slamming Jan 6 rioters as ‘heinous’

Trump condemning Jan 6 rioters in 2021 resurfaces after White House tries to rewrite history
  • A video of Donald Trump condemning the January 6 rioters as "heinous" has resurfaced.
  • The video's reappearance follows accusations that his administration is attempting to rewrite history regarding the Capitol attack.
  • On the five-year anniversary of the riot, a website was launched claiming the election was "stolen" and blaming law enforcement for escalating tensions.
  • In the resurfaced video, Mr Trump stated that the demonstrators "defiled the seat of American democracy" and "do not represent our country."
  • House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries criticised the website, asserting that attempts to rewrite history and whitewash the events of January 6 will not be permitted.
