Trump launches attack against ‘loud’ female reporter asking about IRS lawsuit

Trump hits out at 'loud' female reporter grilling him on $10bn IRS lawsuit
  • Donald Trump admonished an ABC News journalist during a press conference on Friday, 30 January.
  • The reporter had questioned Trump about his lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
  • Trump and several family members are suing the Treasury Department and IRS for £10bn.
  • The lawsuit alleges the government agencies failed to prevent his tax returns from being leaked.
  • During the exchange, Trump accused the reporter of being "loud" and labelled ABC News as "fake news".
