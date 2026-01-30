Trump launches attack against ‘loud’ female reporter asking about IRS lawsuit
- Donald Trump admonished an ABC News journalist during a press conference on Friday, 30 January.
- The reporter had questioned Trump about his lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
- Trump and several family members are suing the Treasury Department and IRS for £10bn.
- The lawsuit alleges the government agencies failed to prevent his tax returns from being leaked.
- During the exchange, Trump accused the reporter of being "loud" and labelled ABC News as "fake news".
