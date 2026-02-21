Trump’s ex-security advisor warns of ‘sustained air campaign against Iranian regime’
- Donald Trump's former national security advisor is warning that the president will "run out of patience" regarding Iran.
- On Friday, 20 February, Trump said that he was "considering" ordering airstrikes against Iran.
- He warned Tehran that it must agree to curb its nuclear program or risk "bad things."
- When directly asked about limited strikes from US warplanes, Trump confirmed he was "considering that."
- H.R. McMaster, a former national security advisor, predicted a "sustained air campaign against the Iranian regime."
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks