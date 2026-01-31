Trump plans 250ft arch that would dwarf the Lincoln Memorial
- Donald Trump reportedly wants his proposed "Independence Arch" in Washington, D.C., to be 250 feet tall, exceeding the height of the Lincoln Memorial and the White House.
- Trump reportedly views the arch's substantial size as a symbol of national pride, commemorating America's 250th anniversary of independence.
- Architects and preservationists have expressed concerns that such a towering structure could overwhelm the capital's historic landscape and existing memorials.
- Funding for the arch is expected to come from private donations, with extensive federal review and approval required from bodies like the National Park Service and the Commission of Fine Arts.
- Separately, Trump's plans for a 90,000-square-foot White House ballroom, involving the demolition of the historic East Wing, face legal challenges regarding the necessity of congressional approval.
