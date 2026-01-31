Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump plans 250ft arch that would dwarf the Lincoln Memorial

Architect reveals Trump's ballroom will now be as tall as the White House
  • Donald Trump reportedly wants his proposed "Independence Arch" in Washington, D.C., to be 250 feet tall, exceeding the height of the Lincoln Memorial and the White House.
  • Trump reportedly views the arch's substantial size as a symbol of national pride, commemorating America's 250th anniversary of independence.
  • Architects and preservationists have expressed concerns that such a towering structure could overwhelm the capital's historic landscape and existing memorials.
  • Funding for the arch is expected to come from private donations, with extensive federal review and approval required from bodies like the National Park Service and the Commission of Fine Arts.
  • Separately, Trump's plans for a 90,000-square-foot White House ballroom, involving the demolition of the historic East Wing, face legal challenges regarding the necessity of congressional approval.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in