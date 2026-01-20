Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The many problems Trump is facing one year on from his White House return

  • President Donald Trump is observing the first anniversary of his return to the White House, facing numerous challenges.
  • A Wall Street Journal poll reveals that half of voters believe the economy has deteriorated under his stewardship, with his approval rating remaining low.
  • He is embroiled in a dispute with European allies over tariff threats and his demand to acquire Greenland for national security reasons.
  • Tensions are escalating in Minneapolis due to an increase in federal immigration agents and protests following the fatal shooting of Renee Good.
  • The President is scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where his remarks on Wednesday will be closely watched.
