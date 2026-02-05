Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump’s response to Minneapolis question leaves interviewer confused: ‘The waters?’

'The water?' Trump leaves interviewer baffled with answer on Minneapolis killings
  • President Donald Trump baffled an interviewer with his response to questions about the shooting deaths of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti.
  • Speaking to NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas at the White House, Trump said he was “not happy” with the incidents but resented the negative publicity ICE was receiving.
  • He diverted the conversation to the removal of “murderers” from the country.
  • Trump then pivoted to discussing the US' “very tough” presence targeting alleged drug boats in the Caribbean Sea.
  • Interviewer Tom Llamas expressed confusion at Trump's unexpected shift in topic, asking for clarification about “the waters?”
