Trump’s response to Minneapolis question leaves interviewer confused: ‘The waters?’
- President Donald Trump baffled an interviewer with his response to questions about the shooting deaths of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti.
- Speaking to NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas at the White House, Trump said he was “not happy” with the incidents but resented the negative publicity ICE was receiving.
- He diverted the conversation to the removal of “murderers” from the country.
- Trump then pivoted to discussing the US' “very tough” presence targeting alleged drug boats in the Caribbean Sea.
- Interviewer Tom Llamas expressed confusion at Trump's unexpected shift in topic, asking for clarification about “the waters?”
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks