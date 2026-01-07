Trump calls ICE shooting video ‘horrible’ and defends officer
- President Donald Trump has defended an ICE agent who fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis as she drove away in her vehicle.
- Trump said he saw a video of the shooting, writing, “It is a horrible thing to watch. The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense.”
- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey blasted the Trump administration’s characterization of the shooting and called for ICE, which is staging a large immigration crackdown with 2,000 agents in the city, to leave immediately.
- “Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly – that is bulls***. This was an agent recklessly using power, resulting in somebody dying,” Frey said at a press conference.
- Protests have erupted in the city with Gov. Tim Walz calling for peaceful demonstrations, saying, “We can’t give them what they want.”