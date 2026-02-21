Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Scale of ICE’s new Georgia warehouse seen in aerial footage

ICE buys huge Georgia warehouse for $128.6m as towns become stealth targets for billion-dollar expansion
  • United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has purchased a massive warehouse in Social Circle, Georgia, for $128.6 million.
  • The federal agency is targeting over 20 towns with large warehouses as part of its $45bn expansion of detention centres.
  • Department of Homeland Security documents reveal plans for two additional buildings alongside the existing 1 million-square-foot structure.
  • The combined facilities are projected to total 2.3 million square feet.
  • Social Circle officials anticipate the site will hold between 7,500 and 10,000 people.
