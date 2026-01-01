Why Trump is ignoring doctor’s advice amid concerns for his health
- Donald Trump addressed concerns about his health, including bruised hands and swollen ankles, in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal.
- He attributed his bruised hands to taking a higher-than-recommended daily dose of aspirin (325mg) for blood thinning, a practice he has maintained for years.
- Trump, aged 79, dismissed suggestions he dozes off, stating he finds closing his eyes 'very relaxing' and is not a heavy sleeper, often calling aides late at night.
- His diet is noted as being heavy in fast food, and he avoids traditional exercise, preferring golf over activities like treadmills.
- His doctor confirmed he is in 'exceptional health' and takes several medications, including aspirin for 'cardiac prevention', cholesterol medication and cream for a skin condition.