Trump explains huge hand bruise amid health concerns

Trump links new hand bruise to his aspirin consumption
  • US president Donald Trump attributed bruising on his hand to his aspirin consumption.
  • When questioned about his health by a reporter on Air Force One on Thursday, he dismissed concerns, stating he was 'very good'.
  • Mr Trump explained that the bruise on his left hand resulted from 'clipping it on the table' during the Board of Peace signing at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
  • He advised that while aspirin is beneficial for heart health, it can lead to minor bruising.
  • He also mentioned that he takes 'big aspirin'.
