Trump says Greenland ‘deal’ is in the works and cancels Nato tariffs
- President Donald Trump has canceled planned tariffs against NATO allies after forming a “framework of a future deal” for Greenland.
- Trump announced the development in a Truth Social post, writing, “Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region. This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations.
- “Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st. Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland. Further information will be made available as discussions progress.
- “Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and various others, as needed, will be responsible for the negotiations — They will report directly to me. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
- Trump had threatened a 10% tariff on eight European nations, including the United Kingdom, over their support for Greenland. He softened his approach for his acquisition of Greenland in a speech at Davos Wednesday, saying he wouldn’t use military force to take over the Arctic island.