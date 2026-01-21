Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump says only US can secure Greenland – but he won’t take it by force

Trump Slams Greenland As 'Piece Of Ice' That's 'Hard To Call Land'
  • Donald Trump told world leaders in Davos that only the US can secure Greenland, describing it as a "big beautiful piece of ice" and not land.
  • He reiterated his ambition to acquire the territory, stating it is crucial for strategic national and international security, rather than for its rare minerals.
  • Trump called Denmark "ungrateful" and suggested America was "stupid" for returning Greenland after World War II.
  • He expressed a desire for immediate negotiations for the acquisition, asserting it would enhance NATO's security despite the US giving "so much" to the alliance.
  • Trump said he wants Nato to hand the territory over to the US, adding: “Unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be frankly unstoppable. That is the biggest statement I’ve made. I don’t want to use force, I don’t have to use force, I won’t use force.
