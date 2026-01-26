Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump says he’s on a ‘similar wavelength’ as Gov. Walz on ICE in Minnesota

White House insists Trump still supports second amendment after NRA criticism
  • President Donald Trump has pledged to collaborate with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz following the fatal shooting of nurse Alex Pretti by a Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis.
  • Trump described his phone call with Walz as “very good” and indicated they shared a “similar wavelength.”
  • The President announced he is deploying border czar Tom Homan to oversee ICE operations in Minnesota.
  • A federal judge is currently hearing a lawsuit challenging the Department of Homeland Security's deployment of federal agents to the state.
  • Minnesota officials have requested the judge to halt the 'unprecedented' surge of federal agents, a request the Justice Department has labeled “legally frivolous.”
