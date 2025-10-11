Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Warning issued over Trump’s ceasefire deal in Gaza

Taz Ali
Ceasefire prompts mass departure from Gaza camps as families load vehicles
  • The US is deploying 200 troops to monitor a Gaza ceasefire deal, intended as the initial phase of an International Stabilisation Force (ISF).
  • This ISF is outlined in Donald Trump's 20-point plan, aiming to train Palestinian police, secure borders, and support Gaza's reconstruction.
  • While no US troops will enter Gaza, conflicting reports suggest deployment to Egypt or Israel, where a US Central Command civil-military coordination centre will be established.
  • Experts, such as Chris Doyle from Caabu, have expressed scepticism regarding the plan's vagueness and the neutrality of US troops, given their country's military aid to Israel.
  • Previous US-led humanitarian efforts in Gaza, including a floating pier and airdrops, have faced criticism for their ineffectiveness and potential dangers, with aid agencies calling for a significant increase in aid delivery.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in