Trump-Gaza latest: Palestinians return to flattened homes ahead of Israeli hostage release in fragile ceasefire
The US is sending around 200 troops to the region to monitor the Gaza truce, ahead of a major transfer of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners and detainees
Palestinians have begun returning to the ruins of their homes in northern Gaza, in the second day of a fragile ceasefire which will see 20 living Israeli hostages released.
Thousands snaked along the coastal road north to Gaza City, hoping to return home for a final time after repeated displacements during nearly two years of Israeli war on the territory.
Images from the ground show long columns of people walking north towards Gaza City, carrying bundles, blankets and children – the few belongings they managed to salvage.
‘Phase one’ of the ceasefire, which came into effect on Friday morning , has brought a fragile calm to the war-ravaged strip,
Hamas has until 12:00 local time (10:00 BST) Monday to release all remaining Israeli hostages, while Israel is set to free hundreds of Palestinian detainees.
An Israeli official told The Independent’s chief international correspondent Bel Trew that the handover could begin as early as Sunday, with hostages being brought into Israel via multiple crossings.
A Hamas official also expressed gratitude to Trump but warned that Tony Blair would not be welcome in a post-war Gaza.
Who will keep the peace in Gaza? Experts warn Trump’s ceasefire deal offers no guarantees of stability
The US said it is sending 200 troops to “monitor” the ceasefire deal in Gaza, which is widely believed to be the first step in building an International Stabilisation Force (ISF) to bring calm to the besieged Palestinian territory.
The ISF is part of clause 15 of Donald Trump’s 20-point plan, which stipulates the United States will collaborate with Arab and international partners to establish a temporary force in Gaza to train Palestinian police, secure borders and support reconstruction, while serving as a “long-term internal security solution”.
But there are conflicting reports on where the troops will be deployed, with suggestions they will be sent to Egypt or Israel, while experts have cast doubt over how they will oversee the implementation of the deal.
Taz Ali reports:
Who will keep the peace in Gaza? Experts warn Trump’s deal is ‘vague on details’
More than 130 bodies recovered from rubble in Gaza
At least 135 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble in Gaza since a ceasefire came into place on Friday morning, according to medical sources.
A major operation by Palestinian emergency workers and civilians to sift through the rubble is underway as a fragile ceasefire holds between Israel and Gaza.
Palestinian news agency Wafa cited the medical sources as saying that dozens were taken to several hospitals across Gaza, including al-Shifa and al-Ahli Arab in GAza City, along with hospitals in Nuseirat, Deir el-Balah and Khan Younis.
Who are the Palestinian prisoners and detainees set to be released?
The most popular and potentially unifying Palestinian leader — Marwan Barghouti — is not among the prisoners Israel intends to free in exchange for hostages held by Hamas under the new Gaza ceasefire deal.
Most of those on the Israeli prisoner list are members of Hamas and the Fatah faction arrested in the 2000s. Many of them were convicted of involvement in shootings, bombings or other attacks that killed or attempted to kill Israeli civilians, settlers and soldiers. After their release, more than half will be sent to Gaza or into exile outside the Palestinian territories, according to the list.
The 2000s saw the eruption of the Second Intifada, a Palestinian uprising fueled by anger over continued occupation despite years of peace talks. The uprising turned bloody, with Palestinian armed groups carrying out attacks that killed hundreds of Israelis, and the Israeli military killing several thousand Palestinians.
One prisoner who will be freed is Iyad Abu al-Rub, an Islamic Jihad commander convicted of orchestrating suicide bombings in Israel from 2003-2005 that killed 13 people.
The oldest and longest imprisoned to be released is 64-year-old Samir Abu Naama, a Fatah member who was arrested from the West Bank in 1986 and convicted on charges of planting explosives. The youngest is Mohammed Abu Qatish, who was 16 when he was arrested in 2022 and convicted of an attempted stabbing.
Israel launches intense air attack on southern Lebanon
Israel has killed one person and wounded seven others in a fresh air attack on southern Lebanon, the Health Ministry said.
The pre-dawn airstrikes on the village of Msayleh struck a place that sold heavy machinery, destroying a large number of vehicles, and briefly cutting a highway that links Beirut with parts of south Lebanon.
It is the latest of Israel’s almost-daily air attacks on southern Lebanon since a ceasefire was agreed in November 2024. Israel accuses Hezbollah of trying to rebuild its capabilities after the group suffered heavy losses during the war.
A vehicle carrying vegetables that happened to be passing by at the time of the strikes was hit, killing one person and wounding another, according to Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV.
The Health Ministry later said that the one slain was a Syrian citizen, while the wounded were a Syrian national and six Lebanese, including two women.
The Israeli military said it struck a place where machinery was stored to be used to rebuild infrastructure for the militant Hezbollah group.
British nurse says reaction in Gaza is "happy, but muted"
The Independent’s foreign affairs reporter James Reynolds reports:
A British nurse in Gaza said that locals in Deir al-Balah were “happy that this might come to an end” - but the reaction to news of a ceasefire was “more muted than expected”.
Paula Tobin, a nurse with UK-Med working at a field hospital in central Gaza Strip, told The Independent that people were celebrating, but remained exhausted after a “really long, traumatic experience”.
“It’s quite muted. More than I would have expected,” she said.
“I think they're hopeful, but they're just exhausted,” she said. “Their living conditions are terrible. There’s so much overcrowding in the tents. There’s poor access to food, poor access to water, no safety, no security.”
She said she hoped that residents would be able to “go to sleep tonight and maybe not fear for their children’s lives” after two years of almost unabated conflict.
Paula said that medical facilities across Gaza still faced major shortages, especially in the north where the hospital medical system was “completely decimated”.
Asked whether there was any indication more aid was expected to come into Gaza as a result of the ceasefire agreement, she said: “As far as I am aware, it’s part of the plan that aid will be allowed in. We’re desperately in need of medical supplies.”
She said she was unaware of an exact timeline for supplies to be brought in at the time.
‘Your body shivers from the scale of the destruction’: Thousands of Palestinians head back to their shattered lives after ceasefire
Clutching little more than a small rucksack or a metal can to hold water, tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza began their long walk home on Friday after a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel came into effect.
Snaking along the coastal road heading north to Gaza City, those displaced countless times over two years of unprecedented bloodshed took to the road once more. Many carried nothing more than the clothes they were wearing as they dared to hope that a pause in the fighting might finally be more permanent.
Flanking the road were the ashen remains of buildings destroyed by relentless Israeli bombing. Mangled skylines loomed up around them, above piles of concrete rubble and twisted metal.
The Independent’s chief international correspondent Bel Trew and Nedal Hamdouna write:
The long walk home: Thousands of Palestinians head back to their shattered lives
In pictures: Palestinians return to destroyed homes as fragile ceasefire holds
Recap: What happened this week - and what is next?
A long-awaited ceasefire is now in place, after Donald Trump pushed Israel and Hamas to accept his 20-point plan to end the Israeli military campaign in Gaza.
The truce came into place on Friday morning, and will see thousands of Palestinians return home to their homes, which have been left largely in rubble following two years of bombardment.
The Israeli military said it has “begun positioning” its troops along the lines detailed in the ceasefire agreement.
On Friday morning, a 72-hour countdown began in which Hamas must release all 20 hostages who are believed to still be alive. They must be handed over by 12:00 local time (10:00 BST) on Monday.
The exact details of their release remains unclear, but in previous hostage handovers they've been collected by the Red Cross which has transferred them to Israel. From there, they have been airlifted to Israeli hospitals for check-ups and to be reunited with their families.
During this process, we expect to see the release of about 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences in Israeli jails and 1,700 detainees from Gaza.
We also expect to see about 600 humanitarian aid trucks entering Gaza daily from now on.
After this process has been completed, negotiations are expected to begin over the latter phases of Donald Trump's 20-point plan.
Israel to deploy troops for Trump's visit
Israel Police said Operation “Blue Shield 6" will be enacted and is being finalised ahead of Donald Trump’s visit to the country on Monday.
The country will mobilise "thousands of police and Border Police officers". police said.
In an update on X, the police force said officers will be deployed "along key routes to ensure public safety, order, and smooth traffic flow during the state visit".
Mapped: Where will troops withdraw to as Israel and Hamas agree to ceasefire?
Israel and Hamas have tentatively agreed to the first phase of a 20-point peace plan, which means a temporary ceasefire and the release of all remaining living hostages.
It also means the phased withdrawal of Israeli troops to lines agreed upon during discussions, a key sticking point for both sides.
Israel’s critics have alleged that its military campaign has been part of an expansionist agenda, while Israel maintains it does not want to expel Palestinians from the Strip and is only seeking to destroy Hamas.
