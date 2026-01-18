Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Members ‘must spend $1B’ to stay on Trump’s Board of Peace

Trump asked why he accepted someone else's Nobel Prize
  • Countries wishing to remain on Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' for Gaza for more than three years will need to contribute $1 billion within the first year, according to reports.
  • A draft document indicates that Donald Trump would serve as the board's chairman, controlling funds, approving all decisions, and designating his successor.
  • The board's stated aim is to “promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict”.
  • Sir Tony Blair, Marco Rubio, and Jared Kushner have been announced as initial members of the board, alongside other figures.
  • Sir Tony Blair's inclusion has been noted as potentially controversial due to his past role in the 2003 invasion of Iraq and perceived closeness to Israel.
