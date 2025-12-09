Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump launches stinging attack on ‘weak’ European leaders

Donald Trump Jr says US President 'may walk away' from Ukraine war
  • Donald Trump criticised European leaders, labelling them "weak" and accusing them of failing to control migration and take action on the war in Ukraine.
  • He specifically attacked London Mayor Sadiq Khan, calling him a "disaster", and also derided Paris and Sweden regarding migration issues.
  • Trump suggested that ideological differences are threatening Washington's long-standing alliances with European nations.
  • He affirmed his intention to continue endorsing favoured European candidates, such as Hungary's Viktor Orban, despite potential backlash.
  • These comments follow a US National Strategy document that angered Europe and come after Trump's son suggested his father might withdraw from the Ukraine peace process.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in