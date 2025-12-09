Trump launches stinging attack on ‘weak’ European leaders
- Donald Trump criticised European leaders, labelling them "weak" and accusing them of failing to control migration and take action on the war in Ukraine.
- He specifically attacked London Mayor Sadiq Khan, calling him a "disaster", and also derided Paris and Sweden regarding migration issues.
- Trump suggested that ideological differences are threatening Washington's long-standing alliances with European nations.
- He affirmed his intention to continue endorsing favoured European candidates, such as Hungary's Viktor Orban, despite potential backlash.
- These comments follow a US National Strategy document that angered Europe and come after Trump's son suggested his father might withdraw from the Ukraine peace process.