Erika Kirk to be handed Presidential Medal of Freedom

Trump says Charlie Kirk could have become president
  • President Donald Trump will posthumously award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk, presented to his widow Erika Kirk, at the White House on Tuesday.
  • The president returned from diplomatic commitments in Israel and Egypt to honor Kirk on what would have been his 32nd birthday.
  • Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was shot dead on September 10 while debating students at Utah Valley University.
  • Erika Kirk previously shared a stage with President Trump at a memorial event, where she stated she forgave her husband's killer.
  • Both the House and Senate have approved resolutions to designate October 14 as a “National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk”, with other tributes including potential statues and road renamings.
