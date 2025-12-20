Trump avoids mention of Epstein files in rally speech
- The Justice Department released thousands of documents from the Jeffrey Epstein case, but the incomplete and heavily redacted nature prompted accusations of a cover-up.
- Lawmakers, including Chuck Schumer and Adam Schiff, criticised the extensive redactions, with Schiff calling for Attorney General Pam Bondi to explain the omissions.
- Epstein survivors expressed disappointment, suggesting redactions protect powerful individuals rather than victims, despite legislation mandating transparency.
- Undated photos released included public figures such as Bill Clinton and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, though being pictured does not imply wrongdoing.
- President Donald Trump did not acknowledge the release of the long-awaited files in a rally speech in North Carolina on Friday night.