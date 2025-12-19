Epstein live updates: Democrats accuse Trump admin of ‘cover up’ and violating law after DOJ limits file release
Deputy attorney general said hundreds of thousands of documents would be released in the coming weeks to give the DoJ more time for redactions
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee accused the Justice Department of engaging in a cover-up and violating the law after officials said they would not release the full cache of Epstein files in its possession.
“Donald Trump and the Department of Justice are now violating federal law as they continue covering up the facts and the evidence about Jeffrey Epstein’s decades-long, billion-dollar, international sex trafficking ring,” ranking members on the committee said Friday afternoon.
The files, expected to contain unclassified documents, photographs and internal communications, are reportedly set to drop at 3 p.m. ET, a source told NewsNation. The time has not been officially confirmed.
Congress imposed a deadline of December 19 for the department to release all documents related to the government’s investigation into Epstein, a well-connected financier who was accused of abusing and sex trafficking young women and girls. He died by suicide in jail while awaiting trial in 2019.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said not all materials will be released on the deadline because of redactions necessary to protect survivors, ongoing litigation and national security interests.
Frustration in Justice Department as it races to make redactions: report
Justice Department staff who are tasked with redacting information in the Epstein files are reportedly growing frustrated with a lack of direction under the tight deadline, sources told CNN.
A significant number of redactions are necessary to protect the identity of survivors, national security interests and ongoing litigation.
Each attorney is spending time making time-consuming redactions among thousands of pages.
But lawyers are reportedly unsure if they have the proper understanding of how to make the most information available while conducting redactions, sources told CNN.
Newsom's office speculates Trump, Bondi and Kash are 'hiding' something
Governor Gavin Newsom’s office speculated Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel are “hiding” something, after the Justice Department said it would not release them all Friday.
“WHAT ARE TRUMP, BONDI, AND KASH HIDING!!” Newsom’s office wrote.
“RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES”
DoJ rejects criticisms, says they are meeting dealing while protecting victims
A spokesperson for the Department of Justice Public Affairs rejected claims that the department was not meeting the congressionally imposed deadline to release the Epstein files, claiming it is being done while protecting victims.
“Ridiculous framing,” the spokesperson wrote on X in response to a Politico article.
“The DOJ is releasing a massive tranche of new documents that the Biden and Obama administrations refused to release,” it added.
“The story here: the Trump administration is providing levels of transparency that prior administrations never even contemplated. The initial deadline is being met as we work diligently to protect victims,” the spokesperson added.
Epstein was federally indicted in 2019 while Trump was president.
The government investigated Epstein in 2006, but prosecutors handed Epstein a sweetheart deal. Obama became president in 2008, but Epstein was facing several civil lawsuits at the time.
Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, also faced a federal trial in 2021 for child sex trafficking – meaning much of the documents likely could not be released until her trial and the appeals process were over.
Republicans on House Oversight Committee blast Dems for 'cherry-picking' and say Trump is cleared of wrongdoing
Republicans on the GOP-led House Oversight Committee blasted their Democratic colleagues Friday ahead of the DOJ’s release of investigative materials in its possession.
Republicans accused Democrats of repeatedly “cherry-picking” edited photos from Epstein’s estate “to try to score political points and create a hoax against President Trump.”
“They chase headlines at the expense of victims. They can NEVER be trusted to run serious investigations,” the group wrote.
In another post, the committee accused top Democrat Robert Garcia of failing to acknowledge that there is “NO evidence” against Trump.
“The smokescreen has been lifted, no one believes your lies,” they wrote.
Trump has not been accused of wrongdoing, but Democratic lawmakers have demanded a full public accounting to determine his connections to Epstein and an alleged wider network of powerful pedophiles.
Will Ghislaine Maxwell's latest appeal complicate the Epstein files' release?
Ghislaine Maxwell asked a federal court in New York this week to set aside her sex trafficking conviction.
Maxwell — who filed the petition from prison while she serves a 20-year sentence for her role in a decade-long scheme to sexually exploit and abuse minor girls with Epstein — claims “substantial new evidence has emerged” that shows she did not receive a fair trial.
The Epstein Files Transparency Act does allow the DOJ to withhold documents that could jeopardize an active federal investigation.
A federal judge has already ordered that grand jury materials in her case be unsealed, but if the judge considers her motion, Maxwell’s long-shot request could complicate the release of those documents.
Ghislaine Maxwell asks court to set aside her conviction
Watch: Trump speaks from the White House as DOJ prepares to release Epstein files
Inside the Epstein files: All the documents already public ahead of government deadline
Thousands of documents in Epstein’s cases, and the probe against his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, have already been made public by government officials, law enforcement and federal courts.
The Department of Justice is expected to release “hundreds of thousands” more Friday. A person’s inclusion in documents or photographs does not indicate wrongdoing.
Here is what we know so far.
Inside the Epstein files: All the documents released so far
House Republican demands full release of Epstein files
Rep. Thomas Massie, among House Republicans who have pushed for the release of the Epstein files, posted a copy of the law compelling their release — and highlighted text saying that “all” materials must be released within 30 days of its passage.
“Release the files,” he wrote Friday morning.
Schumer says Senate is working to determine what documents are being held
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday afternoon Senate Democrats were working with lawyers and attorneys for Epstein’s victims to determine which documents were being held back.
“This just shows the Department of Justice, Donald Trump, and Pam Bondi are hellbent on hiding the truth,” Schumer said.
“Senate Democrats are working closely with attorneys for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and with outside legal experts to assess what documents are being withheld and what is being covered up by Pam Bondi,”
Schumer accused the administration of engaging in a “cover up.”
NY Times columnist who wrote ‘count me out’ Epstein story last month featured in latest Epstein photo dump
New York Times columnist David Brooks was featured in the latest tranche of photographs from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate – one month after Brooks wrote a column dismissing the obsession over the Epstein files.
In a series of photographs from an event with the deceased sexual predator, which were made public Thursday, Brooks could be seen smiling directly at the camera while having drinks and eating dinner with other guests.
Read more here:
NY Times columnist behind ‘count me out’ Epstein story featured in latest photo dump
