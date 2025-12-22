Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Deleted photo of Trump in Epstein files reinstated after backlash

Top Trump administration official defends removal of photos from released Epstein files
  • A deleted image from the Epstein files, which appeared to show pictures of Donald Trump, has been re-released, causing a stir among Democrats.
  • The photograph reportedly depicted a drawer in Jeffrey Epstein's cabinet containing images of the current president.
  • Democrats on the House Oversight Committee claimed the removal of the picture indicated a 'cover-up' and called for increased transparency.
  • Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche described speculation around the deletion as 'laughable,' stating it was removed due to safety concerns for those pictured and had 'nothing to do with President Trump'.
  • California Representative Robert Garcia has urged FBI and DOJ whistleblowers to come forward amid growing anger over the Trump administration’s management of the Epstein files' release.
