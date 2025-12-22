Epstein files live: Whistleblowers could hold key, says Democrat, while Bondi tweet provokes fierce backlash

Top Trump administration official defends removal of photos from released Epstein files

Lawmakers and Jeffrey Epstein survivors alike continue to press the Trump administration to do more to immediately release its remaining Epstein files.

Reps. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna, who led the initial House push to force the files to be released, are threatening to hold Attorney General Pam Bondi in contempt of Congress, arguing the DOJ has failed to comply with the terms of a November law ordering the files to be made public by this Friday.

The DOJ has acknowledged hundreds of thousands of pages of materials have not been released yet, but it argues it is withholding certain materials to protect the identities of victims.

The continued delays prompted Rep. Robert Garcia of California to call for whistleblowers to come forward about what’s still being withheld.

“What they need to understand is that there are hundreds of FBI agents and others that are good American patriots that have worked to put these files together. They know what is in them,” Garcia said Sunday on MS NOW.

Marina Lacerda, a Brazilian-born survivor said they were “excited” for the files to come out, but were left disappointed.

“And when they did come out, we were just in shock, and we see that there is nothing there that is transparent,” she told Sky News. “So it's very sad, it's very disappointing."

In a small victory for critics, the Justice Department restore a previously deleted photo it made public from the files, which featured a drawer that appeared to hold multiple photos of Donald Trump.