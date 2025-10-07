Why Trump labelled Democrats as ‘insurrectionists’ amid government shutdown
- Donald Trump accused Democrats of being "insurrectionists" during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday, 7 October 2025.
- The president placed sole blame for the federal government's shutdown on the Democratic party.
- He stated, "These Democrats are like insurrectionists. They're so bad for our country," during a discussion about the shutdown.
- His comments also veered into the left's opposition to the GOP's 'big, beautiful bill' which was passed earlier in the year.
- Watch the video in full above.