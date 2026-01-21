Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump says tariffs on foreign nations were to ‘pay for damage they caused’

Video Player Placeholder
Trump Slams Greenland As 'Piece Of Ice' That's 'Hard To Call Land'
  • President Donald Trump has said his controversial tariffs on foreign nations were to “make them pay” for “damage done.”
  • “We are imposing taxes on nations to make them pay for the damage they’ve done,” Trump told the crowd in his speech at Davos.
  • Trump’s speech comes as world leaders grapple with how to handle his threats to take over Greenland.
  • Trump has repeatedly threatened to seize Greenland - a territory belonging to NATO-member Denmark - using force, threatening the integrity of the alliance.
  • Before his departure, Trump said he had a lot of meetings scheduled on Greenland during his trip to Davos. However, a three-hour delay to his arrival due to an electronic fault on Air Force One has already led to the cancellation of a planned meeting with German chancellor Friedrich Merz.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in