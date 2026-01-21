Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump claims ‘they called me daddy’ in Greenland rant at Davos

Trump says 'I won’t use force’ to take over Greenland
  • President Donald Trump argued his case for taking over Greenland in his Davos speech and made a bizarre comment about being called “daddy.”
  • “I'm helping Europe. I'm helping NATO, and until the last few days when I told them about Iceland, they loved me,” Trump said, appearing to misname Greenland. “They called me daddy. A very smart man said, ‘He’s our daddy, he’s running it.’ ... But now what I'm asking for is a piece of ice, cold and poorly located.”
  • Earlier in his speech, he insisted no nation can secure Greenland other than the US but said he won’t use force to take the island.
  • Trump said he does a lot for Europe and would like them to show their appreciation through giving Greenland to the US.
  • “You can say yes, and we will be very appreciative. Or you can say no, and we will remember,” he said.
