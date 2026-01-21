Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Unrecognisable’ Europe ‘not heading in the right direction’, Trump tells Davos

Trump to deliver major speech at world economic meeting after arriving in Davos
  • President Donald Trump delivered a significant speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
  • His address occurred amidst rising tensions between Europe and the US, particularly regarding Greenland.
  • Trump criticised Europe, stating the continent was 'unrecognisable' and 'not heading in the right direction'.
  • He defended his administration's tariffs on foreign nations, asserting they were necessary to 'pay for the damage they caused' and reduce America's trade deficit.
  • Trump also indicated that federal job cuts were a necessary measure to 'make a country great'.
