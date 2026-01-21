‘Unrecognisable’ Europe ‘not heading in the right direction’, Trump tells Davos
- President Donald Trump delivered a significant speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
- His address occurred amidst rising tensions between Europe and the US, particularly regarding Greenland.
- Trump criticised Europe, stating the continent was 'unrecognisable' and 'not heading in the right direction'.
- He defended his administration's tariffs on foreign nations, asserting they were necessary to 'pay for the damage they caused' and reduce America's trade deficit.
- Trump also indicated that federal job cuts were a necessary measure to 'make a country great'.