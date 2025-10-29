Trump gifted gold crown by world leader after declaring he’s ‘not a king’
- President Donald Trump was presented a golden crown during his visit to South Korea Wednesday.
- South Korean President Lee Jae Myung awarded him the ornate crown, described as the largest and most extravagant from the Silla period, symbolizing strong leadership.
- The gift came weeks after nationwide “No Kings” protests in the U.S., where nearly 7 million people demonstrated against Trump's perceived “authoritarian power grabs.”
- Trump had declared he was “not a king” but later posted AI-generated videos mocking the protests, including one depicting himself wearing a crown.
- Think tanks, Democrats and ethics groups have warned against his unprecedented power grabs.