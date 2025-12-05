Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump appears to check notes during countdown to National Christmas Tree lighting

Trump appears to reference his notes as he counts down from five to one: Watch
  • Donald Trump attended the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Thursday evening, 4 December.
  • During the event, he appeared to reference notes while counting down from five to one.
  • The 35-foot red spruce, sourced from the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest in Virginia, was lit by First Lady Melania Trump.
  • Donald Trump complimented Melania and the tree's appearance after it was illuminated.
  • The ceremony marked a festive occasion in the US capital.
